Billie Eilish has confessed to struggling with feelings of loneliness during her time on the road.
Billie Eilish had to "figure out" how to avoid depression while on tour.
The 19-year-old star has admitted to struggling with feelings of loneliness during her time on the road.
She shared: "I go in my room and I sit there, in silence. You know, you have to be in a certain mindset to be okay with that but ... you know, for a period of time it was really hard for me.
"I had to kind of figure out how I could not be depressed and just be like, 'Oh my god, I just did this beautiful show, amazing show...' and I'm going into my green room and I'm sitting alone and waiting for a reply from whoever I cared more about than my show - it's ridiculous."
Billie thinks she used to take touring for granted.
But now that she's unable to tour because of the coronavirus pandemic, Billie is desperate to head out on the road again.
The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker told Apple TV: "You just take things for granted and now, it just makes me want to scream because I can't even do shows."
Meanwhile, Billie previously admitted she feared she'd would never achieve her dream of stardom.
She recalled: "I was 12, I think, and I was sitting in the nosebleed seats in Matilda, the musical in New York, on Broadway. I was miserable. I was like, 'I don't care about musicals. Why am I here?'
"I remember just falling in love with what I was watching ... I was completely against the idea of it, and I just loved it. I remember at the end when everyone was bowing and then little Matilda got up, and everyone stood up in the crowd, and everyone was cheering. I remember a tear rolling down my cheek, because all I've ever wanted is to be on a stage and have people cheering for me."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.