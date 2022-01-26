Billie Eilish has had to postpone some dates on the North American leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker's team announced on Tuesday (25.01.22) that the megastar's planned performances in Montreal and Toronto on February 15 and 16, respectively, have been delayed out of "an abundance of caution due to local guidelines."

A statement on the 20-year-old pop superstar's Twitter account read: “Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honoured for the new dates.

“Thank you for understanding and please stay safe.”

What's more, Billie can no longer make her concert in Phoenix on April 3, as the GRAMMYs moved to that date instead of January 31, but she has confirmed she will play the gig the following day.

Her team announced: “Billie’s second show in Phoenix on Sunday, April 3rd has been rescheduled to Monday, April 4th due to the new date for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

“All tickets will remain valid for the new show date and we hope everyone can make it.”

The tour is due to kick off at New York’s Madison Square Garden on February 18, and will come to the UK and Europe in the summer.

The GRAMMYs take place at the new venue of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Billie is up for seven prizes, including Record, Song and Album of the Year for 'Happier Than Ever'.

Meanwhile, the 'ocean eyes' hitmaker was recently confirmed as a headliner for Coachella alongside Kanye West and Harry Styles.

The spectacle, fully titled the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will return across two weekends, April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One Direction star Harry will headline both Fridays, on April 15 and 22, and Billie will be the main act on the Saturdays (April 16 and 23).

Kanye - who is officially on the bill as Ye, his legal name - will close both weekends on Sunday 17 and 24.

Other artists who will perform at the festival include Lil Baby, Big Sean, and Black Coffee, who will play on the two Fridays.

Before Billie takes to the stage for her shows, Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, and Koffee will perform.

Acts on the Sundays include Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx, Karol G, Fatboy Slim, Maneskin, and Duke Dumont.

Swedish House Mafia will also return to the festival.