Billie Eilish has begged fans to stop making fun of her lime-green hair.

The 19-year-old singer is tired of hearing snide comments about her statement hairdo and threatened not to release her upcoming album if they do not stop dissing her look.

Sharing a video on Instagram, she said: "F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my god! I’m f****** making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

However, the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has suggested she may be changing her look after the release of her documentary 'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry' in February.

She continued: "I'm changing it after the doc comes out. It'll be the end of an era, I'ma give you a new era … I have announcements to make, I got some s*** to put out. Anyway, leave me alone. Let me live with my f****** hair that I've had for way too long. Okay? Shut the f*** up."

It is not the first time Billie has lashed out on trolls who have criticised her look as she previously revealed she dresses in leisurewear to stop people commenting on her body.

She said: "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath. Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.'"

The pop star first developed her distinct style at a young age whilst she was fighting body issues that contributed to her depression. Billie started puberty early and she didn't feel mentally prepared for the changes her body was going through.

She said: "I just hated my body. I would have done anything to be in a different one. I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed really early. I had boobs at nine. I got my period at 11. So my body was going faster than my brain. It's funny, because when you're a little kid, you don't think of your body at all. And all of a sudden, you look down and you're, like, 'Whoa. What can I do to make this go away?"