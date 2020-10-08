Billie Eilish has announced a livestream gig for October 24.

The pop superstar was forced to postpone the remaining dates of her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour dates in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she's got a special virtual gig in store for fans later this month.

Alongside a poster for the show, the 'my future' singer wrote on Instagram: "miss doing shows so muuuuuch soo I’m doing a livestream october 24th and i can’t wait to be performing agaaaain. get your tickets now! (sic)"

The Grammy-winner is charging $30 (£23) for access to the performance which can be viewed for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Billie has a documentary coming out next February.

The 'everything i wanted' singer announced in September that 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry' is coming to Apple TV+ and cinemas.

She captioned the Instagram post: "'BILLIE EILISH: THE WORLD'S A LITTLE BLURRY' - IN THEATERS AND ON APPLE TV+ IN FEBRUARY 2021 (sic)"

The 18-year-old singer previously admitted she is "terrified and freaked out" about her documentary airing.

Speaking about the upcoming movie, she said: "I've seen no part of it. I'm terrified. I'm freaked out. They've been filming since like July of 2018 ... Who has that much footage of them that they've never seen? I'm terrified."

Whilst the documentary is expected to feature her meteorological rise to fame, it is unlikely to touch on her love life, with the singer liking to keep this private.

She said: "I definitely want to keep [relationships] private. I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like, 'What if it goes bad?'"

Billie gave an insight into her private life when she said there was a period of her teenage years when she cried "every single day".

She said: "There was a period where I cried every single day of my life, when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried. And 17,18 I cried barely at all. I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome.

"This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry anymore."