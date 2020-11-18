Billie Eilish and Sam Smith are set to perform at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

The 'my future' hitmaker is set to give a performance of her latest single, 'Therefore I Am', live from Los Angeles at Australia's answer to the Grammys on November 25.

'Diamonds' hitmaker Sam, meanwhile, will be performing live from London's iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

They said: "Australia has always held such a special place in my heart, and I am so honoured to be a part of this year's ARIA Awards."

Also performing are the likes of Sia, Tame Impala, Lime Cordiale, Sampa The Great, Amy Shark and Archie Roach, the latter of whom will be inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Tame Impala are the second most-nominated act, with seven nods to their name.

Meanwhile, Billie has revealed she recorded an entire album in lockdown with her brother Finneas.

Speaking of the follow-up to 2019’s record-breaking ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, she told BBC Radio 1: "It’s my favourite piece of art ever. It’s been very pleasant and satisfying and I’m so excited for people to hear this album.”

And the 'bad guy' hitmaker has the pair's mother Maggie to thank for kick-starting their creative spell.

The 18-year-old pop megastar added: “A month into quarantine we were completely uninspired.

“My mum was like, ‘What if you guys made a schedule? Just like three days a week, making sure you have time put aside so you can work’.

“And we did it, and on the first day we wrote 'my future'. The first day. We made more than we’ve ever made in one period.”