Billie Eilish's parents considered sending her to therapy because of her obsession with Justin Bieber.

The 18-year-old star has often spoken of her love of the 'Baby' hitmaker but her mom, Maggie Baird, admitted it became a source of concern because the 'ocean eyes' singer regularly burst into tears while listening into his music.

Speaking on Billie's 'Me & Dad Radio' show on Apple Music, Maggie said: ''I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly...you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.

''It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!''

Shocked Billie replied: ''You did?! Oh that's embarrassing.''

Maggie recalled how Billie used to cry in the car while listening to 2012's 'As Long As You Love Me'.

She said: ''Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song, sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing...

''It was either Marina and the Diamonds or this, sobbing...Any Justin Bieber, but I just happen to remember this one really well, and the video, and Billie talking to me about it, and being excited that it was coming out and just crying and crying.''

Her daughter admitted: ''I would watch the music video for this song and just sob.''

And it seems the track still has an effect on the teenage superstar as Billie put the song on for listeners but had to turn it off early when she grew emotional.

Maggie exclaimed: ''Oh my god, she is crying. I have to film it.''

Last year, Billie recalled how Justin, 26, had DMed her on Twitter and she was left feeling embarrassed because it highlighted her excited fan exchanges from when she was 12.

She said: ''The first thing he sent was a screenshot of a DM I sent him in 2014. You know how when you follow somebody, you can see everything they DM'd you in the past? It, like, it felt good and it felt bad at the same time.''

The pair have since met and collaborated on the remix of Billie's song 'Bad Guy'.

Earlier this year, the 'Yummy' singer admitted he feels ''protective'' of Billie after also finding pop stardom at a young age.

He said: ''It was hard for me being that young, and being in the industry, and not knowing where to turn, and everyone telling me they love me, and just turn their back on you in a second.

''It has to be natural, right? I just kind of let her do her thing.

''I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I don't wish that upon anybody. If she ever needs me, I'm just a call away.''