Billie Eilish has added an extra date to her extensive 'Happier Than Ever World Tour'.

The Grammy-winner - who was forced to axe her 2020 'Where Do We Go?' World Tour' due to the global pandemic - has decided to add an extra gig at London's The O2 on June 26, making it her sixth show at the venue, due to "overwhelming demand."

A statement was released on her official Twitter account, which read: "UK: Due to overwhelming demand, Billie has added a sixth and final show in London at the O2 Arena on Jun 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug 13 at 9am BST. https://billieeilish.com/tour (sic)"

The extra date means that the 19-year-old singer will be performing at London's The O2 on June 10, 11, 12, 16, 25, and now June 26.

The 'Happier Than Ever Tour' kicks off in New Orleans on February 3, 2022, and wraps on July 2, 2022 in Zurich.

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker's run is in support of her second studio album of the same name.

Billie announced the tour with a promo video on social media. She captioned the clip on Instagram: "GOING ON TOURRRRRR AGAINNNNNN JSKCHSKCJSLFJKSNDHSK FINALLYYYYYYY “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” EEEEEEEEEEEEEEE (sic)".

Meanwhile, the 'No Time To Die' hitmaker previously admitted the past year has been both a "blessing and a curse.

She said at the time: "So it's been a blessing, huge blessing and a curse, but I'm really, really happy that we've been able to make the things that we're making. And I can't wait for you to hear this s***. I can't wait to have the world hear. I'm very excited and hopeful for the future.”