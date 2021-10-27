Bill Murray's musical film 'New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilisation' will be released in UK cinemas on February 2nd 2022, in honour of his 1993 comedy flick 'Groundhog Day'.
Bill Murray is to star in a unique musical film.
The 71-year-old actor will indulge in his passion for music in 'New Worlds: The Cradle of Civilisation' and the picture will debut in UK cinemas on February 2nd 2022, in honour of his 1993 film 'Groundhog Day'.
The project was filmed at the historic Acropolis in Greece back in June 2018 and has been directed by Andrew Muscato.
The show features Bill alongside world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez.
It features a blend of classical music, rock, jazz poetry and literature, with Murray reading and singing throughout the film with music performed by the ensemble. The movie is tied together with the wit and humour that the 'Ghostbusters' star is known for.
Bill and the ensemble perform pieces from Walt Whitman, Van Morrison, Tom Waits, Bach, Bernstein, Gershwin and many more.
The project spawned from a chance meeting on a plane, when Murray was amused that Vogler's cello was taking up the window seat. The pair struck up a friendship which ultimately led to the performance being brought to the big screen.
Bill said of the collaboration: "I rode the perfect wave of three wondrous musicians."
Vogler added: "'New Worlds' became a fantastic artistic journey, that was born out of my friendship with Bill. I will always treasure our 'New Worlds' Tour as one of the most exciting adventures in my life."
Producer Tanja Dorn of Dorn Music is "thrilled" to see Bill's musical project brought to the big screen.
She said: "We couldn't be more humbled that the years of working with Bill Murray, Jan Vogler, Mira Wang and Vanessa Perez on 'New Worlds' has culminated in this worldwide theatrical release. We are thrilled with our partners we can now bring it to audiences to enjoy."
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...