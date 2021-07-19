Hollywood icon Bill Murray is set to reunite with acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson.
Bill Murray has joined the cast of Wes Anderson's new film.
The 70-year-old actor is set to reunite with the acclaimed filmmaker, with the duo having previously worked together on nine other projects, including 'Moonrise Kingdom', 'The Royal Tenenbaums' and 'The Grand Budapest Hotel'.
The Hollywood icon is poised to star in the as-yet-untitled film alongside Tilda Swinton, according to Variety, which reports that the movie will shoot in Spain.
Bill and Tilda, 60, both appear in Wes' new comedy-drama film 'The French Dispatch', which recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
The movie also stars the likes of Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, and Owen Wilson.
Bill previously admitted he doesn't hesitate to work with Wes, even though he's still not seen his directorial debut, 'Bottle Rocket'.
The legendary actor also revealed that they've become great friends after working together for so many years.
He explained: "I’ve been very fortunate to work with Wes on all of his other movies, except for that one I haven’t seen.
"At first, it was an afterthought, but we’ve become great friends. He really makes movie-making an experience. I used to envy those old-timers who went to Hawaii and shot Hurricane, and they had to stay in Hawaii for five and a half months for a good storm. That was living. That was really being a movie actor, back then. But Wes’ movies are similar.
"We go to a place, we take over a small place, and that’s all you do, is the movie. There’s nothing else, but making that movie and being with the people that are making that movie."
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...