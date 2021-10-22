Bill Murray admits that it was physically demanding to play Dr. Peter Venkman again in 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.
Bill Murray found 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' physically demanding.
The 71-year-old actor reprises his role as Dr. Peter Venkman in the latest movie in the supernatural comedy franchise and admits that it was hard stepping into the role of the ghost-catcher once again.
Bill – who is joined in the movie by fellow original 'Ghostbusters' stars Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd – told the I newspaper: "I ended up doing the same stuff as the first one!
"And I'm looking at Ernie and Danny going, 'This hurts!' You're on the ground again with those damn (back) packs on, getting knocked down. Did we really do this all the time? It was physically hard."
The original 'Ghostbusters' film was released in 1984 and proved to be a critical and commercial hit and Bill recalled how movies bosses were desperate to make a sequel that would ultimately follow five years later.
The 'Groundhog Day' star said: "So much of the momentum was about making the money. I went five years before we made the second one. Five years! And they were pushing for it the hour after the first came out."
Bill also made an appearance in the panned all-female 'Ghostbusters' in 2016 – which starred Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones – and has no regrets about featuring in the project.
He said: "I did that because I like those girls. I don't mean to sound important, but that was a case of saying, 'Okay, these girls are funny. They deserve a shot to make this thing and why shouldn't girls get to be Ghostbusters?'"
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Tour and festival announcements for September 17th 2021.
The Cheshire four-piece unveil a new politically-charged single entitled Show & Tell.
Imagine a world without dogs. It hardly bears thinking about, but in this dystopian look...
It's been more than 30 years since the Ghostbusters first hit the big screen with...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Erin Gilbert is a brilliant quantum physicist and holds a high ranking lecturing position at...
'Rock The Kasbah' screenwriter Mitch Glazer introduces himself as a reporter for Crawdaddy! magazine (which...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
In the 1970s came the most controversial and accessible comedy ever seen. The National Lampoon...
Sometimes, life can really take a turn when you least expect it. For one man,...
Things have been tough for Brian (Bradley Cooper). Having been fired from the US Air...
While preparing to film 'The Grand Budapest Hotel', director Wes Anderson and company scouted for...
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
Bill Murray shines in this story of a cynical grump whose life is changed by...