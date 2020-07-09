Big Sean has liked a series of tweets praying for Naya Rivera's safe return.

The 32-year-old rap star - who was engaged to the actress between October 2013 and April 2014 - has broken his silence on her disappearance, after it was revealed Naya is currently missing and is feared to have drowned at a lake in southern California.

One of the tweets the music star liked read: ''Prayers out to Naya Rivera. I hope she is ok. (sic)''

Another of the messages said: ''Praying they find Naya Rivera. She wrote this 6 days ago (sic)''

The tweet featured a message from the 'Glee' star that read: ''No matter the year, circumstance or strifes everyday you're alive is a blessing. Make the most of today and every you are given. Tomorrow is not promised. (sic)''

Big Sean also liked a tweet that called on the authorities to continue their search for Naya, after they suspended their efforts overnight.

The post said: ''KEEP SEARCHING FOR NAYA RIVERA. HER SON NEEDS HER!!!!! (sic)''

A search for the actress was launched after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon.

According to TMZ, Josey - whose father is Naya's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey - was asleep when he was found in the rented vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherrif's deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn't get back up.

Divers immediately started searching the lake, but had found no trace of the actress until the search was suspended at nightfall.

The authorities confirmed they had deployed air and dive teams to ''search for [a] possible drowning victim''.

Naya's life jacket was still in the boat, and her purse was found inside her car, which was in the parking lot near the boat rental company.