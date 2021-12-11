Big Sean says Juice WRLD was a "tremendous, extraordinary, talented, honest artist" whose music will live forever.
Big Sean says he is inspired by Juice WRLD.
To celebrate the release of Juice's new posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’, Sean and a number of other stars including Trippie Redd, Migos, Lil Durk and SoFayGo made a video tribute to his legacy and Sean insisted Juice's music will "live forever".
He said: "Juice (was a) tremendous, extraordinary, talented, honest artist. That’s going to live forever. Those songs, that honesty and how raw it was, that inspires me."
Juice was just 21 when he passed away in December 2019, after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport.
The cause of death was determined to be an accidental overdose.
Meanwhile, in the video tribute, Brent Faiyaz said: "I think his impact is definitely prevalent like no b*******. To be on this earth for such a short amount of time and to be able to impact that many people, that’s special", with Migos adding that Juice brought his “legendary creativity” to their collaboration, ‘Anti Social’.
This is Juice's second posthumous album, after 'Legends Never Die' in 2020 and a source previously claimed that Juice had a plethora of unreleased songs and plenty of material for more albums.
Several tracks have emerged, including a remix of 'Lucid Dreams' featuring Uzi Vert and unheard song '734' on the reissue of ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance'.
Juice also featured posthumously on Maroon 5's 'Can't Leave You Alone' on their LP 'Jordi', and Migos' 'Anti Social' on 'Culture III'.
