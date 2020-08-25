Big Sean has released a new single featuring posthumous vocals from the late Nipsey Hussle.

'Deep Reverence' is taken from the rapper's upcoming fifth studio album, which he has confirmed is due for release on September 4.

He tweeted alongside the artwork: ''My fifth album #Detroit2 September 4th.''

Sean once again shuts down rumours of a blowout between him and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar on the song.

It was after Nipsey was fatally shot last March that he decided to get in touch with the 'Humble' hitmaker to resolve the miscommunication between the pair.

Sean spits: ''After what happened to Nipsey, I reached out to Kendrick/ It wasn't even no real issues there to begin with/ Lack of communication and wrong information.''

Sean had previously insisted there was no ''beef'' between himself and his 'Control' collaborator.

Speaking earlier this year, he said: ''One of the people that, especially after Nipsey died was important for me to connect with was Kendrick.

''Me and Kendrick got a history of songs ... When this whole Big Sean, Kendrick beef was going on, it was something I wish I would have spoken up about because there was nothing.''

'Detroit 2' is the follow-up to his 2012 mixtape 'Detroit,' which featured Kendrick, J. Cole, and French Montana.

It marks his first solo album since 2017's 'I Decided'.

Sean previously revealed in October that Post Malone, A$AP Rocky, Meek Mill, and more feature on the upcoming record, which will see him get real about being diagnosed with heart disease as a teenager and family.

Malone and Rocky feature on the track 'Wolves', which Sean said is about his family being close like a pack of wolves.

He explained: ''[That song is about] my family growing up. ''Everybody's in there, my grandma, my mom, my brother - it's like they were a pack of wolves and they were the sweetest and strongest. It's one of my favourites on the album.''

Rocky also features on another song with Atlanta rapper MadeinTYO.

He said: ''Rocky had a verse on ['Wolves' originally], but he ended up doing the verse to another song that he and I felt fit a little better with the album.

''That's another song I got with MadeinTYO. But I just kept it dialed-in throughout.''

The track 'Lucky Me' sees the 'Bounce Back' star share how his mother's holistic medicine helped mend him.

Recalling a scary moment when he was rushed to the emergency room after passing out, Sean said: ''I couldn't even walk from one side of the room to the other without getting super-tired.

I passed out once in the shower and got rushed to the emergency room.''

On the song, he raps: ''Lucky me, I was diagnosed with a heart disease at 19.

''Doctors said they had to cut it open put a pacemaker on it to put it back on beat / 'Til my mother took me to holistic doctors and they prescribed me magnesium for two weeks / Went back to the regular doctors and they said, 'Huh? damn, looks like we don't need to proceed.'''

There is also a brief cameo from Mill and Diddy on another song.

He said: ''There's a song where Meek Mill just says two lines, and Puff had a couple of lines.''