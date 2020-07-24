Big Boi has hinted at a collaboration with Kate Bush on his new album.

The 45-year-old rapper - who is best known for starring alongside Andre 3000 in Outkast - is a long-time fan of the elusive singer, and has suggested she could appear on his upcoming album, 'The Big Sleepover'.

Speaking to SiriusXM Volume, he shared: ''I love Kate Bush. That's my people, man.

''My uncle turned me on to her since I was like in 8th grade. And this is like my mom's brother, like the weirdo brother. He turned me on to Kate and Fleetwood Mac and Sting and Lynyrd Skynyrd, and he just listened to everything.

''So I grew up listening to Bob Marley too, and my top two artists of all time is 1A and 1B, Bob Marley and Kate Bush. And then No. 2 would be N.W.A.''

Big Boi has expressed his desire to work with the singer for more than a decade, but he previously admitted she was tough to get hold of.

In 2010, he explained: ''I've been trying for some years now. She's like a kinda recluse.

''She lives somewhere in a castle around here and plays some sort of oversized piano like the 'Phantom of the Opera'! You can hear music come out the windows!

''I'm looking for her, know what I'm saying? That's my dream collaboration for sure. I've been trying to get Kate Bush for the last seven years.''

Big Boi - whose real name is Antwan Patton - later admitted he wanted her to ''co-produce something'' with him.

He added: ''We'd produce a song and write it from scratch. I'd rather get in a room and not have a plan and just let it come organically.''