Artist:
Song title: Tiny Indoor Fireworks
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rock

Their ninth studio album 'A Celebration of Endings' is due to be released on August 14th, but Biffy Clyro have dropped a teaser in the form of new single 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks', along with a music video. We've already had to wait an extra three months for the record due to coronavirus delays, so it's safe to say we are definitely ready for it.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Biffy Clyro - Tiny Indoor Fireworks...

Biffy Clyro - Instant History Video

Biffy Clyro - Friends and Enemies

Biffy Clyro - Flammable Video

Biffy Clyro - Saturday Superhouse