Their ninth studio album 'A Celebration of Endings' is due to be released on August 14th, but Biffy Clyro have dropped a teaser in the form of new single 'Tiny Indoor Fireworks', along with a music video. We've already had to wait an extra three months for the record due to coronavirus delays, so it's safe to say we are definitely ready for it.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
