Artist:
Song title: Instant History
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Pop

Biffy Clyro return with a polarising new pop song entitled 'Instant History'; a stark departure from their usual rock sound. They are currently working on their eighth studio album which will follow 2016's 'Ellipsis'.

Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment

More Videos

Biffy Clyro - Tiny Indoor Fireworks...

Biffy Clyro - Instant History Video

Biffy Clyro - Friends and Enemies

Biffy Clyro - Flammable Video

Biffy Clyro - Saturday Superhouse