Biffy Clyro's Simon Neil wants to be a voiceover artist.

The 'Wolves of Winter' hitmaker has revealed he has dreamed of getting to use his soothing Scottish accent to record audiobooks since before he became a rock star - and even admitted he ''almost'' quit the band to launch a career reading tomes after someone complimented his voice.

Speaking on the 'Midnight Chats' podcast, he spilled: ''The only reason I'm in a band is so I can move into a voiceover career. I'd love to do audiobooks.''

On the praised he received, he added: ''I was so flattered I almost just jacked in the music.''

Meanwhile, Simon recently admitted he wishes he'd listened to The Who's advice before damaging his hearing.

The 'Many of Horror' band's frontman revealed Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend - who both suffer from tinnitus - warned him about the volume he was playing at live, and now he's having issues with his ears.

He said: ''I do have problems with my ears now.

''When we played with The Who, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend took real exception to the volume of my guitars.

''To be fair they found out the hard way why you shouldn't be that loud.''

Simon admitted he and his bandmates - brothers James and Ben Johnston - were twice told to turn their music down by The Who, with the second time coming at T In The Park festival.

However, the singer - whose band are set to release their ninth studio album, 'A Celebration of Endings', on August 14 - saw it as a badge of honour.

He added: ''On two separate occasions the same summer we got told by The Who that the noise was outrageous.

''For a few months I was like, 'We're too loud for The Who.'''