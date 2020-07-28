Biffy Clyro have postponed all upcoming tour dates across the UK, Ireland, Europe and Australia.

The 'Many of Horror' rockers were set to hit the road this summer to promote upcoming new album 'A Celebration of Endings', but they have had to halt their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the band said: ''We were hoping that we were going to be able to announce replacement shows, which is why we have waited so long to postpone them, but unfortunately with the current situation that has not been possible.

''We'll have news for you and be out to see you as soon as we can.

''We love and miss you all, thanks for bearing with us - we'll be back as soon as possible.''

The group - made up of Simon Neil and brothers James and Ben Johnston - will still be marking the release of their new record next month, albeit in a different way.

The 'Mountain' hitmakers have confirmed plans for a special one-off live stream show on August 15 - the collection's release date - at an unnamed ''iconic Glasgow venue''.

Simon said: ''We are really excited to launch 'A Celebration Of Endings' with such a unique and ambitious live performance from one of our favourite venues.

''We would love to be playing live shows to our fans across the world, but as this is not possible we are going to bring the biggest Biffy album launch imaginable direct to your living room.''

Tickets for the unique gig can be bought online for £16, with bundles also available including the CD (£26) or vinyl (£32.50) copies of the album, which will be played in full on August 15.