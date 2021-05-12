Biffy Clyro have finished work on their next album.

Simon Neil and co have revealed their follow-up to 2020's ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ was intended to be a sister record, but it has transformed into its "own beast" and has a new name, which they aren't allowed to reveal just yet.

Speaking to NME at Tuesday's (11.05.21) BRIT Awards - where the Scottish trio were nominated for Best British Group - Simon said: “The title has changed and we’ve got to keep it top secret at the moment, but we finished it literally last week.

“We weren’t intending on doing it, but we’ve ended up making an amazing album.

“Originally it was going to be completely hand-in-hand. They do relate, but because we didn’t tour I ended up writing about seven or eight new songs for the album. Originally it was intended to be a few off-cuts from ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, but now it’s got wonderful new art and it’s kind of its own beast.

“The lyrics correspond at certain points and there are a lot of Easter eggs for fans in there, but it’s a proper record. It’s not like we headed in, rushed it and banged out a few songs – it has become this epic ‘meister werke’, if I can say that about our band, which I can’t. I’ve turned full d***** now! I’m sorry.”

Fans can expect a reflective record about going through the global pandemic together, but "not being able to comprehend what someone else is going through."

The frontman explained: “It’s about that reflection of how you can experience the same thing but react in a completely different way. We’ve all had this huge global experience, but we’ve not had the same experience for many, many reasons – and I feel that’s what the record is about.

“It’s about the aftermath of coming through something together, but also not being able to comprehend what someone else is going through. We’re all trying to make the best of that.

“It’s still a fairly positive outlook with a s*** tonne of bone marrow nihilism going down inside of it.”

The LP was originally set to be called ‘A Commemoration Of Commiserations’.