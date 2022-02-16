Biffy Clyro have teamed up with Amazon Music on the upcoming documentary, 'Biffy Clyro: Cultural Sons of Scotland'.

Fans can expect "unprecedented access to the band" - who formed in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Scotland - in the fly-on-the-wall feature film documenting the recording process of the rock band's ninth studio album, 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After'.

Simon Neil and co returned to Ayrshire to create the follow-up to 2020's 'A Celebration of Endings' in the intimate setting of a farm amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A press release states that the documentary follows "the band's ups and downs and their newfound approach to their creativity."

The journey concludes with the 'Many of Horror' group returning to the stage with a sold-out outdoor show at Glasgow Green, for what marked their first show in their homeland in almost two years.

Speaking of the film, frontman Simon said: "In the same part of the world as I wrote my very first song is where we're making this record, and there's something really pure about that."

Drummer Ben Johnston commented: "We don't need all the bells and whistles for us to be fulfilled and happy, we just need the three of us to be making music together and have that vibe in a room - and that's what keeps our hearts beating."

Bassist James Johnston added: "Everyone should join a band... if you get a chance to go join a band with your brothers or your sisters, or people you consider to be a brother or a sister, that's probably the best years you'll ever have in your life."

The film will premiere on Amazon Music and Prime Video on February 25, with select showings at four cinemas: Dalston's Rio Cinema, Cameo in Edinburgh, DCA in Dundee and Everyman in Glasgow.

Tickets are on sale via www.docnrollfestival.com/films/biffyclyro. Watch the trailer on Amazon Music's official YouTube channel.