Bianca Jagger wants fashion designers of the future to make face coverings.

The former wife of Rolling Stones rocker Sir Mick wants to ''remove the stigma'' of wearing face masks by making them more fashionable for youngsters.

Speaking in the Sebastian Shakespeare column in the Daily Mail newspaper, the 75-year-old fashion icon - who wants face coverings in public to be made compulsory - said: ''I want to remove the stigma about wearing masks by making masks for young people that they would like to wear.

''In order to do this, I'm asking prominent people from the world of art, science and the movers and shakers around the country, to send a short message and create a work of art on a mask.''

Bianca was married to Mick between 1971 and 1978 and the pair had a daughter named Jade, who previously admitted that having famous parents was a ''hindrance'' as she often receives ''awful'' comments from people.

The 48-year-old jewellery designer said: ''I mean it is a hindrance, the other day I was googling something and I found an awful, tragic piece about me saying that 'she just can do whatever she wants' and it's very demoralising after you've worked all your life to try and achieve something.''

Jade did admit that she admired her parents for their successful careers as it has given her something to ''look up to'' and strive to achieve in her own life.

She explained: ''But also, obviously, seeing what my family have done always makes you look up to something higher that is almost unachievable. I try to bring myself down from thinking that's my goal, because I think that can leave you with heartache, because I'm certainly not going to be jumping around on stage in the pouring rain ... I have my limits!''