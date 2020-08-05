Beyoncé is a ''phenomenal mentor'' who always encourages her team to take risks.

Zerina Akers, who has been Beyoncé's stylist since 2014, collaborated with the star on the Disney Plus project 'Black Is King' and admitted that although Beyoncé ''pushes'' her team, it is always worth the effort.

She told British Vogue: ''Beyoncé pushes us to create something and, when you think you've got it, she pushes you further - often within a small time frame. I come out of every experience so much stronger, because she allows us to be free to take risks and make explosive visual experiences. She's a master of the craft and a phenomenal mentor who always enhances and elevates the project.''

While 'Black Is King' highlights the work of Black creatives, Akers revealed Beyoncé, 38, also wanted to pay tribute to white designers who have supported her throughout her career, including Riccardo Tisci and Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Akers explained: ''[We weren't] bound by the limitations of what the industry thinks is fashion. To be able to give [an emerging talent] the same visibility as a large corporation is invaluable.

''I wanted to reference different cultures, traditions and tribes, but to have the freedom to create fantasy, for people to be able to escape into a new world.''

Referring to Riccardo Tisci and Pierpaolo Piccioli, she added: ''We want to continue to build relationships with these companies.''