Beyonce’s latest Ivy Park collection will drop on October 30.

The 39-year-old singer is gearing up to release another Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, named ‘DRIP 2’, and on Thursday (22.10.20), the athleisure brand announced the new clothes will drop next Friday (30.10.20).

Ivy Park posted the release date on Instagram, where they also shared a series of pictures which showed the brand’s founder, Beyonce, modelling the new looks.

The head-turning looks range from a peach tracksuit to a neon green full-length bodysuit to a light blue leotard, with the focus seemingly set on striking colours that combine workout gear with streetwear.

Also included in the line is an office-ready option, which features a sky-blue pantsuit complete with flared trousers and a sharp blazer, although the smart outfit is made casual with green Adidas stripes running down the side of the pant legs and sleeves.

There are also a range of bags and footwear to accompany the stylish clothes.

Prices for the latest collection are not yet available, but Ivy Park’s first collaboration with Adidas ranged from $25 for a pair of socks to $250 for a jacket.

Meanwhile, Beyonce said last year she likes to make sure she keeps fashion sustainable and can't wait to give her seven-year-old daughter Blue Ivy her hand me downs, whilst also giving her other clothes to charities that support women.

She said: "I think it's important to have great basics that you can wear again and again. Versatility is a big part of the Ivy Park line and what inspires me. You can create your own style by experimenting and taking chances and continually reinventing your look with all of these pieces. I also donate my personal clothes to great charities that support women getting back on their feet. And I save my special pieces for my daughters! I give my daughter my custom dresses, so she gon' be litty. Vintage pieces by the time she hit the city, yeah-ah!"