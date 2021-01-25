Beyonce has teased her third Ivy Park collection dubbed Icy Park.

The 39-year-old megastar has once again teamed up with sportswear brand Adidas on the latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

This time, they've created pieces fit for the slopes, including footwear, accessories and apparel.

As per Adidas, the collection was created with the aim of bringing out “creativity, individuality and imagination” in those who wear the pieces.

The third drop boasts the updated Ivy Park Ultra Boost, Forum Lo, Forum Mid and Super Sleep sneakers, plus the new Super Sleek Boot.

The likes of rapper Gucci Mane, singer Kaash Paige, and models Hailey Bieber, Akesha Murray, Shi Gray and Kyla Coleman feature in the campaign alongside Beyonce.

Icy Park follows October's Drip 2 collection and once again uses the “This is my Park” motto, but this time it's “Your Park Is Your Wonderland".

The size-inclsuive Adidas x Ivy Park line first launched in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Beyonce recently shared how she has used fashion as an "escape" during lockdown.

The 'Formation' hitmaker - who has Blue Ivy, nine, and twins Rumi and Sir, three, with husband Jay-Z - enjoyed setting aside a day every week for herself and her kids to get dressed up and pose for pictures while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the "tradition" they established was a big influence on the last Ivy Park collection.

She said at the time: "During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures.

"It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together.

"The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing.

"They brought me joy and made me smile in the midst of a tough time for all of us."