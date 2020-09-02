Beyonce has sent Katy Perry a $250 bouquet of flowers to celebrate the birth of hher daughter Daisy.

The 'Roar' hitmaker - who is engaged to Orlando Bloom - welcomed her first child into the world last week, and the 38-year-old singer commemorated the special occasion by sending a stunning array of white orchards, tulips and roses.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katy shared a snap of the bouquet and wrote: ''Ily [I love you] @beyonce''

She also snapped the gift card, which read: ''Congratulations to the new addition to your family! Beyonce.''

The florists, Mark's Garden, has provided beautiful bouquets for a number of their star-studded clients, including Justin and Hailey Bieber and Madonna.

The company has also worked with star-studded events such as the Oscars and Golden Globes.

Katy, 35, and Orlando, 42, announced the birth of their daughter in a statement to UNICEF - the organisation that they are both Goodwill Ambassadors for - saying: ''We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.''

The pop star also revealed that Grammy winner Lionel Richie and his partner Lisa Parigi had sent her a gift, sharing a picture of a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Champagne wrapped in a baby unicorn dressing gown.

She wrote: ''Thank you uncle @lionelrichie & auntie @lisaparigi''