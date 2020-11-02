Beyonce used fashion as an "escape" during lockdown and the weekly style shows she staged with her kids inspired her new Ivy Park collection.
The 'Formation' hitmaker - who has Blue Ivy, eight, and twins Rumi and Sir, three, with husband Jay-Z - enjoyed setting aside a day every week for herself and her kids to get dressed up and pose for pictures while quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the "tradition" they established was a big influence on her new Ivy Park collection.
She told Britain's Vogue magazine: "During quarantine, fashion was a place of escape for me. My kids and I came up with Fashion Fridays. Every Friday, we would dress up in my clothes or make clothes together and take each other’s pictures.
"It became a ritual for us and an opportunity to handle this crazy year together.
"The newest Ivy Park collection was inspired by this new tradition. It consciously uses bright, bold colours to remind us to smile. I used a lot of neon yellow and coral mixed with baby blue and earth tones that felt soothing.
"They brought me joy and made me smile in the midst of a tough time for all of us."
The 38-year-old singer wanted the collection to be "fun, functional and fashionable" and versatile enough to be worn for any occasion, as well as being "infinitely inclusive" for everyone.
She said: "Ivy Park is all in the details, and fit is extremely important – the waistline falling at just the right spot to be flattering to the body, extra stretch panels across the stomach to give you a flatter tummy. Sporty suiting is a staple, and oversized coats in cool, lightweight fabrics round it out.
"My vision for the collection is that it is fun, functional and fashionable, with athletic options that you can wear to the gym, then to the night club, from playing basketball to vogueing at the balls. The goal is to be infinitely inclusive from style to size."
Read the full interview with Beyonce at https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/article/beyonce-british-vogue-interview.
The December issue of British Vogue is available on newsstands and via digital download from Friday (06.11.20).
