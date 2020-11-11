Beyoncé has partnered with Peloton for a series of new workouts.

The 'Formation' hitmaker has inked a multi-year deal with the at-home fitness app to curate a "series of themed workout experiences” for members.

The workouts - which will be available both on the app and Peloton's Bike, Bike+, and Tread+ equipment - have been created to honour Historically Black Colleges and Universities' homecoming season, which inspired the 38-year-old singer's 2018 Coachella performance and the subsequent live album and Netflix documentary 'Homecoming'.

Beyoncé - who is "the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members" - said in a statement: "Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys.

"I've been a Peloton member for several years, and I'm excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way."

The company added that Beyoncé "will continue to work closely with Peloton on various forms of class curation across all workout disciplines, touching on areas of importance to her, including music, movement, fitness and wellness."

What's more, Peloton is offering students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities a complimentary two-year digital subscription to the service.

The 'Love On Top' hitmaker said: "I'm proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens."

Peloton’s Head of Music, Gwen Bethel Riley, added: "Beyoncé’s commitment to empowerment and artistic expression is an inspiration to the entire Peloton community.

"It is a privilege to be able to work closely with her and her extraordinary team to broaden access to our platform and collaborate on incredible offerings we think our members will love."

Beyoncé follows in the footsteps of the likes of Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys in having her own themed series with Peloton.