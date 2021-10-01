Beyonce honoured Olivier Rousteing at the Balmain creative director's 10th-anniversary show.

The 40-year-old superstar - who first met the 36-year-old designer in Paris in 2013 - took to the stage to applaud Olivier for his dedication and impact on the fashion world.

The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker began by joking about the way she and her fellow Texans pronounce Balmain.

She quipped: “Ball-mayne, as we say in Houston."

Beyonce went on: “Once you made it through that door, you did not shut it behind you. For 10 years, you have been determined to keep pushing that door open wider, making sure that others can also have opportunities for reaching their dreams, and the best part is that no one needed to remind you to do what’s right.

“You knew from the start that actions speak so much louder than words so you have taken a stand, you have made commitments and you have followed them every step of the way.”

The Destiny's Child star also recalled the various occasions she has been dressed in Balmain, including the iconic R&B group's Coachella performance in 2018.

She said: “We showed the world what is possible when two perfectionists get together — just remember we are both Virgos.”

The catwalk event saw Beyonce's hit Halo' soundtrack the showcase, with supermodels Naomi Campbell, Milla Jovovich, Natalia Vodianova, and Precious Lee among those to take to the runway at the Paris Fashion Week event.