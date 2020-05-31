Beyonce has demanded justice for George Floyd.

The 38-year-old singer has delivered a powerful message in an Instagram video, after Floyd died following his arrest by police outside a shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In her video message, Beyonce says: ''We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight.

''We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain. I'm not only speaking to people of colour. If you're white, black, brown or anything in between, I'm sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now.

''No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of colour as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family and humanity. He is our family because he is a fellow American. There have been too many times that we've seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.''

Derek Chauvin was sacked after footage emerged of him kneeling on Floyd's neck, and he's subsequently been charged with murder.

Beyonce's message has been echoed by Rihanna on her own Instagram account.

The 32-year-old star wrote: ''For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I've felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can't shake this! I can't get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that's hindering it! Is this that f***ing normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for ''drugs'' or ''resisting arrest''....then what's the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor (sic)''