Beyonce was among the big winners at the BET Awards, and she dedicated her Humanitarian prize to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 38-year-old singer won the gong for her coronavirus relief efforts - which included teaming up with her mum Tina Knowles for a mobile testing initiative, and donating to worthy causes to help those affected by COVID-19 - and she used her acceptance speech to praise those who have been ''marching and fighting for change''.

In a pre-recorded acceptance speech at the event - which was held virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic - she said: ''I want to dedicate this award to all of my brothers out there, all of my sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change.

''Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote.

''I'm encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together.''

Former First Lady Michelle Obama had introduced Beyonce, saying: ''Ever since she was a little girl in Houston, Beyonce Knowles-Carter has been lighting up stages and gracing the world with her talent, with her generosity of spirit, and with her love for her community.

''You can see it in everything she does, from her music that gives voice to black joy and black pain, to her activism that demands justice for black lives. And no matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn't satisfied unless she's sharing all that shine she has with the next generation.''

Beyonce also triumphed in the BET HER Award category for her song 'Brown Skin Girl', which features her eight-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as well as Wizkid and Saint JHN.

Other big winners included Chris Brown, who won Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and Best Collaboration for his tune 'No Guidance' with Drake, who had led nominations with six nods.

Megan Thee Stallion was named Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, while Lizzo took the Best Female R&B/Pop Artist title at the BET Awards, which was hosted by Amanda Seales.

Public Enemy opened the event with their 1989 hip hop classic 'Fight the Power', and they added new lyrics to the tune to include mentions of recent events, with the help of Nas, Rapsody, YG, the Roots' Black Thought and Questlove.

The song was also accompanied by footage from Black Lives Matter protests.

BET Awards 2020 winners list:

Video of the year: DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend, 'Higher'

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: DaBaby

Best New Artist: Roddy Ricch

Best Group: Migos

Best Collaboration: Chris Brown featuring Drake, 'No Guidance'

Album of the Year: Roddy Ricch, 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'

Humanitarian Award: Beyoncé

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Kirk Franklin, 'Just for Me'

Best Actress: Issa Rae

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan

Best Movie: 'Queen & Slim'

Youngstars Award: Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year: LeBron James

BET HER Award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, 'Brown Skin Girl'

Video Director of the Year: Teyana Taylor

Best International Act: Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act: Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)