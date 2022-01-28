Beyonce will bring out Ivy Heart, an Ivy Park capsule collection modelled by Tyson Beckford, Karrueche Tran and Troye Sivan just in time for Valentine's Day on February 9 online and February 10 in stores.
Beyonce has revealed the capsule Ivy Park collection for Valentine’s Day.
The ‘Feeling Myself’ hitmaker will be dropping ‘Ivy Heart - the sixth collection between the former Destiny's Child member and Adidas - on February 9 online and in stores February 10 just in time for love's big day.
Snippets of the gender-neutral line - mainly in different hues of red - have been published online showing some of the wares being modelled by pop superstar Troye Sivan, model and actor Tyson Beckford and models Shu Pei, Karrueche Tran and the comedian Naomi Watanabe.
The range of accessories, shoes and clothes - which includes a latex baseball cap ($40), a heart-lip bag ($90) and a latex parka jacket ($250) - caters for all budgets with prices going from $30 to $300.
The latest offering from the global singing superstar was her Christmas collection - titled ‘Halls of Ivy’ - aimed at both adults and children and sought to bring people together regardless of background, race or beliefs while honoring individuality. The campaign included many offspring of famous faces, such as Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s two children, 22-year-old Ava and 18-year-old Deacon, the daughter of the Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, 18-year-old Natalia and Beyonce’s own daughters, Blue Ivy, 10, and Rumi, four, who she shares with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, 52, along with their son Sir, also four.
Beyonce’s first collection with Adidas debuted in 2020 with the line selling out in mere minutes. From 2016 to 2019, the ‘Dreamgirls’ star worked under the brand Topshop - which has since cut its retail operation - before buying out the brand completely.
