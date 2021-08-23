Beyonce and Jay-Z star in Tiffany & Co.'s About Love campaign.

The power couple's romance is the centre of the upcoming ad for the luxury jewellery brand, which launches on September 2.

In a statement, the 'Crazy in Love' pair said: "Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate."

The Destiny's Child star and the hip-hop legend - who have Blue Ivy, nine, and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir together - have also created a dazzling film for the brand filmed by Jay-Z on a Super 8 camera, which arrives on September 15.

Soundtracked to Beyonce's version of 'Moon River', originally performed by the late Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 movie 'Breakfast at Tiffany's', in which her character, Holly Golightly, is obsessed with their jewellery, the short was shot at the breathtaking Orum House in Los Angeles.

In the clip, Beyonce is wearing the stunning Tiffany Yellow Diamond - one of the largest yellow diamonds ever discovered - which has only been worn a handful of times.

Hepburn wowed in the rare diamond in promo snaps for 'Breakfast At Tiffany's', while Lady GaGa borrowed it for the Oscars in 2019,

and Gal Gadot's character, Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle, wears a replica in the upcoming mystery thriller movie, 'Death on the Nile'.

Jean-Michel Basquiat's painting Equals Pi also features as it's a "common thread throughout the Carter's love story".

Alexandre Arnault, EVP of product and communications at Tiffany's, said: "Beyonce and Jay-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values.

"We are honoured to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family."

Meanwhile, Tiffany's has agreed to donate $2 million to Black colleges and universities in the US for scholarships and internships.