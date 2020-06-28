Beyoncé has announced a new visual album, 'Black Is King'.

The 38-year-old singer and songwriter has announced the brand new offering, which was produced and directed by her and based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift' and will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.

Disney and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement: '''Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.''

The new visual album features a number of stars including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, as well as Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.

It comes after Beyoncé dropped a surprise song to celebrate Juneteenth.

The singer released the track 'Black Parade' on Tidal on Friday (19.06.20) for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.

'''BLACK PARADE' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses. Click the link in my bio to learn more.''

The song's release comes as Beyoncé released the 'Black Parade Route', a directory of black-owned businesses.

She wrote: ''BLACK PARADE ROUTE. Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right. 'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need.''