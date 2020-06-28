Beyoncé has announced a new visual album, 'Black Is King', which will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.
Beyoncé has announced a new visual album, 'Black Is King'.
The 38-year-old singer and songwriter has announced the brand new offering, which was produced and directed by her and based on the music of 'The Lion King: The Gift' and will debut on streaming service Disney + on July 31.
Disney and Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment said in a joint statement: '''Black Is King' is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.''
The new visual album features a number of stars including Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, 070 Shake, Tierra Whack, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy Carter and Jessie Reyez, as well as Wizkid, Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Busiswa and Salatiel.
It comes after Beyoncé dropped a surprise song to celebrate Juneteenth.
The singer released the track 'Black Parade' on Tidal on Friday (19.06.20) for Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power.
'''BLACK PARADE' celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses. Click the link in my bio to learn more.''
The song's release comes as Beyoncé released the 'Black Parade Route', a directory of black-owned businesses.
She wrote: ''BLACK PARADE ROUTE. Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right. 'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Although this adventure's premise will appeal to children, and the child within us, the film...
Mary Katherine is a regular teenage girl who somehow mysteriously appears in an enchantingly beautiful...
If only they had let Bill Condon direct Chicago instead of just writing the screenplay....
The cameo-driven, "Mission: Impossible 2"-spoofing, movie-within-a-movie, pre-title sequence of "Austin Powers in Goldmember" is the...
In 2003, Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z (a.k.a. Shawn Carter) called it quits after an eight-year career....