Beverley Mitchell ''lost a lot of blood'' due to ''complications'' whilst giving birth to her third child.

The 39-year-old actress and singer revealed over the weekend that earlier this month she and her husband Michael Cameron welcomed their third child, a daughter named Mayzel Josephine Cameron, whom they have nicknamed Mayzie.

And now, Beverley - who already has Kenzie, seven, and Hutton, six, with Michael - has revealed she's had a ''difficult recovery'' since giving birth via C-section, because there were complications with the delivery.

She told Us Weekly magazine: ''It's been a bit of a difficult recovery. We had complications in surgery. It's just been slow and steady. I lost a lot of blood, but I had amazing doctors. I was at a great hospital, and they took great care of me. It's a slow and steady process to recover.''

The '7th Heaven' alum also told the publication she ''felt so safe and secure'' during her procedure.

Meanwhile, Beverley recently revealed she would have to undergo a C-section to deliver her baby at 37 weeks, because she had suffered several health setbacks throughout her pregnancy and doctors were worried her contractions could have been dangerous.

Speaking last month about her due date, she said: ''They're actually fearful of me rupturing so they have to deliver me before I even get close to my due date. I'm actually not allowed to go into contractions or anything. It's a little scary, but I think that's why they are extra cautious. So they'll take me at 37 weeks.''

The C-section was issued due to her ''thin uterine wall'', which was discovered after a lengthy health battle with conditions including placenta accreta and skin cancer.

At the start of her pregnancy, doctors believed Beverley was suffering from placenta accreta, which she says would have meant having an ''immediate hysterectomy'', and whilst she ended up ''not having'' the procedure, she was then hit with a skin cancer scare.

She added: ''[I was] making sure I could get that removed while going through the pregnancy and going through [the coronavirus pandemic].''