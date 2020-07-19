Beverley Mitchell has given birth to her third child.

The 39-year-old actress and singer welcomed her third child, a daughter named Mayzel Josephine Cameron, with her husband Michael Cameron during the second week in July, she has confirmed.

Speaking about choosing Mayzel's name, Beverley - who has nicknamed her tot Mayzie - told Us Weekly magazine: ''My husband came up with [the name] months and months and months and months ago. As soon as he said it, I was pretty locked on it ... When we met her, it was very clear that she was our little Miss Mayzel. She's our Mayzie baby. It's pretty fitting.''

The '7th Heaven' alum and her husband already have Kenzie, seven, and Hutton, six, together, and Mayzel's birth follows the devastating miscarriage of twins Beverley suffered in 2018.

And although Mayzel's birth was successful, Beverley also endured several health setbacks throughout her pregnancy, which led to her needing to undergo a C-section at 37 weeks, in order to deliver the tot before Beverley started having potentially dangerous contractions.

Speaking last month about her due date, she said: ''They're actually fearful of me rupturing so they have to deliver me before I even get close to my due date. I'm actually not allowed to go into contractions or anything. It's a little scary, but I think that's why they are extra cautious. So they'll take me at 37 weeks.''

The C-section was issued due to her ''thin uterine wall'', which was discovered after a lengthy health battle with conditions including placenta accreta and skin cancer.

At the start of her pregnancy, doctors believed Beverley was suffering from placenta accreta, which she says would have meant having an ''immediate hysterectomy'', and whilst she ended up ''not having'' the procedure, she was then hit with a skin cancer scare.

She added: ''[I was] making sure I could get that removed while going through the pregnancy and going through [the coronavirus pandemic].''