Beverley Mitchell isn't ''allowed to go into contractions'' when she gives birth.

The 39-year-old actress and singer is currently expecting her third child, and after being plagued with health problems throughout her pregnancy, doctors have told her she is to undergo a C-section at 37 weeks, in order to deliver the baby before Beverley starts having potentially dangerous contractions.

She explained: ''They're actually fearful of me rupturing so they have to deliver me before I even get close to my due date. I'm actually not allowed to go into contractions or anything. It's a little scary, but I think that's why they are extra cautious. So they'll take me at 37 weeks.''

The '7th Heaven' alum - who already has Kenzie, seven, and Hutton, six, with her husband Michael Cameron - is having a C-section due to her ''thin uterine wall'', which was discovered after a lengthy health battle with conditions including placenta accreta and skin cancer.

At the start of her pregnancy, doctors believed Beverley was suffering from placenta accreta, which she says would have meant having an ''immediate hysterectomy'', and whilst she ended up ''not having'' the procedure, she was then hit with a skin cancer scare.

She added: ''[I was] making sure I could get that removed while going through the pregnancy and going through [the coronavirus pandemic].''

Despite her health setbacks, Beverley is more at ease about her third pregnancy, as she's already welcomed two children into the world.

She said: ''When it's your first, there are so many unknowns. It's so exciting. You're just wondering if we're doing things right. The third one, you're kind of like, 'Yeah, I think I remember this. I think it sounds about right.' ''

And the 'Right on Track' star also says she's learned how to ''let go'' of the things she can't control.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I have to keep reminding myself what I am in control of and then letting go of what I'm not. I think that has helped me get through everything. ... It's a super crazy time if you're, like, completely hormonal, emotional and big.''