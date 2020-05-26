Betty White jokes that vodka keeps her young, even though she only occasionally enjoys a vodka martini as a treat.
The 98-year-old actress is quarantining at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic and sometimes treats herself to a ''vodka martini with hot dogs and french fries,'' although she is not a big drinker.
A source told Closerweekly.com: ''Betty loves to joke that vodka keeps her young. She loves the image of her sitting at home in a rocking chair, drinking a martini and watching game shows, but she's not really a big drinker. That's not her. She'll only take a few sips of a cocktail if the occasion calls for it.''
And Betty believes the global health crisis is a chance for people to stop and reevaluate their lives.
The insider explained: ''Betty's message to the world is to slow down and enjoy what you have: family, friends, your pets. She says that the pandemic is serious, but we have come through worse. It's Mother Nature's way of telling us all to slow down.''
Betty has been passing the time in isolation by reading the newspaper and doing crossword puzzles.
Her friend Tom Sullivan said: ''She reads the L.A. Times cover to cover. She owns literally thousands of crossword puzzle books and is constantly doing them to keep her mind jumping. This is really serious with her.''
However, Betty's beloved Scrabble nights with her friends have had to be put on hold.
One source said: ''She's tried Zooming her Scrabble game with her friends, but it's not quite the same.''
