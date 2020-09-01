Bethenny Frankel is trying a vegetarian diet for the sake of her daughter.

The 49-year-old reality star has revealed she's opted to ditch meat in solidarity with her 10-year-old daughter Bryn - whom she has with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy - who has asked to take up a vegetarian diet because she ''loves animals''.

On her Instagram Story, Bethenny wrote: ''Bryn wants to be a vegetarian because she loves animals, so she's asked me to do it with her. I used to eat this way, so let's see how it goes.''

Although the former 'Real Housewives of New York' star says the diet is vegetarian - meaning the mother and daughter duo will still eat animal products that aren't meat, such as dairy - she also shared photos of meals she had prepared that appeared to follow a completely plant-based diet.

One snap showed off a pizza made with a cauliflower crust and vegan mozzarella cheese, whilst another displayed vegan fish filets and roasted potatoes, as well as a salad of romaine lettuce, tomatoes and baby corn.

For Bethenny, the new diet comes after she suffered a string of food-related health scares, which began in December 2018 when she was rushed to the hospital after she ate soup which contained fish - which Bethenny is allergic to.

Bethenny opened up about the scary experience at the time, writing on social media: ''I have rare fish allergy. Sun,I had soup,itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40.I couldn't talk,see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me.I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)''

Then in March 2019, the businesswoman revealed she was battling ''leaky gut syndrome'' - in which the gut leaks and allows potentially harmful substances like bacteria, toxins and undigested food particles to enter the bloodstream - as well as a wheat allergy.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn't have put on my dating profile. (sic)''