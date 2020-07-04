Bernie Ecclestone wants to live ''long enough'' to see as much of his newborn baby as he can.

The 89-year-old former Formula One boss has just welcomed son Ace with wife Fabiana Flosi, 44, and Bernie insisted he is more relaxed about fatherhood this time around because he is not too busy with work.

He told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''It's all very good, I am very happy. It's different now, I'm more relaxed and my work is not so pressured so I can spend more time with him.'

''I just hope I live long enough to see as much of our baby as I can.''

However, Bernie - who has daughters Deborah, 65, with first wife Ivy Bamford and Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, with his second wife Slavica Radic - insisted he won't be changing nappies for his newborn son.

He said: ''I doubt it. I will do what is asked.''

Fabiana gave birth to Alexander Charles Ecclestone - who weighed 7lbs 1oz and is known as Ace - last week and said: ''I'm very happy, it could not have gone better. We are thrilled as a family.''

The family are currently quarantining at their home in Bern, Switzerland, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bernie is making sure to stay inside as much as possible, as his age puts him at higher risk of developing complications from the respiratory illness.

The billionaire - who will turn 90 in October - is remaining positive, previously explaining: ''Otherwise you'll break yourself. I just want everything to be good with Fabiana even if the isolation goes on longer.''