Benji Madden is ''very grateful'' to be married to Cameron Diaz.

The 41-year-old musician sent a touching message to his 47-year-old wife on her first Mother's Day since they welcomed their daughter Raddix into the world in December and hailed the 'Bad Teacher' star a ''force of nature'' who ''takes such good care'' of him and their little girl.

Benji took to Instagram on Sunday (10.05.20) and wrote alongside an image of a painting of flowers and a leopard: ''Best Wishes for All the Mother's, we're all lucky to have you.

''It's special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday.

''Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she's a force of nature and I'm very grateful.(sic)''

And the Good Charlotte rocker admitted his love for Cameron grows stronger and more ''meaningful'' every day and vowed never to take her for granted.

He continued: ''6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day.

''What a blessing. For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted. Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can't lose. Everything else you'll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold [prayer emojis] Thank G-D for Moms [heart emojis] Happy Mother's Day [heart, prayer, flower and heart eye emojis] (sic)''