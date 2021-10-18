Disney has announced some delays to its Marvel movie schedule.
Disney has changed its Marvel movie timeline for 2022 and beyond.
The entertainment company has announced numerous changes to its original schedule, meaning that various high-profile Marvel movies will now hit cinemas at later dates.
'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' - which will see Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the titular role - will now be released on May 6, rather than March 25, as was originally planned.
The Taika Waititi-directed 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been moved from May 6 to July 8, while the eagerly-awaited 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has been shifted from July 8 to November 11.
Elsewhere, 'The Marvels' - which is set to star the likes of Brie Larson, Park Seo-joon, Jude Law and Cobie Smulders - has been delayed until early 2023, while 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' has been shifted from February 17 to July 28, 2023.
Another of Disney's most-anticipated movies, the new 'Indiana Jones' film, has been pushed back for nearly a year.
The project - which will see Harrison Ford reprise the central role - has not yet been handed an official title, and has been moved to a new date of June 30, 2023.
Harrison, 79, previously admitted he couldn't wait to return to the role.
He said: "We've seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it's perfectly appropriate and OK for him to come back again with a great movie around him.
"To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do."
Olly Alexander AKA Years & Years pulls us into a sexy fantasy world in the trippy video for his latest single ‘Crave’.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...