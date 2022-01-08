Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Sir Ben Kingsley and Ralph Fiennes will star in Wes Anderson's 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More'.
Benedict Cumberbatch will lead the cast of 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More'.
The 'Doctor Strange' actor will take on the title role - a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future - in director Wes Anderson's upcoming adaptation of Roald Dahl's story collection for Netflix.
Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Sir Ben Kingsley will also appear in the movie, although it is unclear what roles they will play.
The 1982 book features both fiction and non-fiction stories, with Henry's discovery sparking a series of adventures including avoiding the Mafia, crafting new identities with a Hollywood make-up artist and establishing orphanages around the world.
Not only will he play Henry Sugar, Benedict will also crop up in multiple roles in the other stories throughout the film.
The 45-year-old actor could most recently be seen as rancher Phil Burbank in 'The Power of the Dog' and he previously admitted he enjoyed getting to play someone who was very different to him.
He said: "As somebody who's a bit of a people-pleaser and apologetic at the best of times, who worries too much about what people think of me, I loved the freedom of being somebody who wasn't in that space. Of course, there's this deep kernel of truth he never lets get exposed. And that ties into the breadth of fear and fury that we know he has.
"But he can also stand behind his back and survey all these scenes with a sort of calm acceptance and knowing. And not be taken in with the hoopla of worrying about what the ranch-hands think of him. He's very self-assured. I admired that."
