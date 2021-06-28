'The Hobbit' star Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear in the upcoming 'Dungeons & Dragons' movie.
Benedict Cumberbatch has reportedly been cast in 'Dungeons & Dragons'.
The 44-year-old actor - who narrated an animated short film adaptation of the beloved fantasy tabletop role-playing game last month - is now set to be part of the upcoming big screen blockbuster starring the likes of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "After narrating the animated film, Benedict couldn’t not be in the film version.
“Filming has been in the UK too, so it was convenient for him travel-wise.”
Cumberbatch is no stranger to the world of fantasy adaptations, having voiced both Smaug and Sauron in Peter Jackson's 'The Hobbit' trilogy.
Meanwhile, 'Dungeons & Dragons' - which is set to be released in 2023 - has been shooting on location at the likes of Wells Cathedral in Somerset and Alnwick Castle in Northumberland.
And earlier this year, it was reported Hugh Grant had signed on to play the villain in the movie.
At the time, it was noted that the plot of the movie - which will be written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley - and how Hugh's character will fit in is being kept a secret.
'Dungeons & Dragons' - now owned by Hasbro - was designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, and first published in 1974 by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. (TSR) and is a tactical war game played out using mythical miniature figurines and platforms to create armies, kingdoms and weaponry and polyhedral dice and are used to resolve random events.
The game was previously brought to the big screen in a 2000 movie starring Marlon Wayans, Zoe McLellan and Jeremy Irons, however, the movie flopped at the box office.
Ed Sheeran channels a kind of vampire Joker in the video for his new electronic single ‘Bad Habits’; a song taken from his forthcoming album...
On the 25th June 1984 Prince released an album that would super-charge his popularity and elevate his status beyond imagination.
The rumour is that the two bands will be joining forces soon...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...