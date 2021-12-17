Benedict Cumberbatch relished not having to play a "people-pleaser" as rancher Phil Burbank in 'The Power of the Dog'.
Benedict Cumberbatch was delighted not to play a "people-pleaser" in 'The Power of the Dog'.
The 45-year-old actor leads the cast of Jane Campion's acclaimed Western as rancher Phil Burbank - who leads a campaign of terror against his family – and was glad to step away from being "apologetic".
Benedict told The Guardian newspaper: "As somebody who's a bit of a people-pleaser and apologetic at the best of times, who worries too much about what people think of me, I loved the freedom of being somebody who wasn't in that space. Of course, there's this deep kernel of truth he never lets get exposed. And that ties into the breadth of fear and fury that we know he has.
"But he can also stand behind his back and survey all these scenes with a sort of calm acceptance and knowing. And not be taken in with the hoopla of worrying about what the ranch-hands think of him. He's very self-assured. I admired that."
Benedict had to learn how to play the banjo for his role in the movie – which has been nominated for seven Golden Globes – and admits that he will continue using the instrument for personal pleasure.
The 'Doctor Strange' star said: "I really enjoyed playing the banjo. I was awful at it compared to Phil, but it's a very satisfying if peculiar instrument and you can have a lot of fun with it, with very little skill. I'm getting there."
Asked what he is able to play, Benedict added: "Little exercises and repetitive scales and standards which are on the verge of bluegrass but the minute I speed them up kind of fall apart. A bit of Radiohead. It's very meditative. I'm not gonna sing on a stage any time soon; it's just for my own enjoyment. But I really do love it."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The most riotously enjoyable Marvel movie yet, this action epic benefits hugely from the decision...
With his friends and his hammer, Thor is virtually unbeatable by any creature in the...
As Guardians of the Galaxy did two years ago, this action romp comes at the...
Before Doctor Strange was ever brought into existence, the man behind the hero was a...
Stephen Strange is one of the most talented neurosurgeons in the world, he's still relatively...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...