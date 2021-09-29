'No Time To Die' star Ben Whishaw wants to see a gay actor take on the role of James Bond.
The 'No time To Die' actor - who reprises his role as Q in the latest 007 blockbuster - has weighed in on the future of the fiction British spy on the big screen, and he would like to see "real progress" when it comes to Daniel Craig's successor.
Speaking to Attitude magazine, he said: "God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course I would like to see that.
“I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.
"I think that would be real progress. But we'll see, we'll see where we're at. I'm amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we'll see."
Although Whishaw said there "aren't many out gay British actors", he did suggest either Jonathan Bailey or Luke Evans would be "ideal casting".
He explained: "They’re both actors who it seems would be really capable of doing it and would be ideal casting. And it would be thrilling to see either of them do it.
"I wonder if either of them would want to – because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolises and how it would change your life.”
Meanwhile, Craig - who plays Bond for the final time in 'No Time Toe Die' - insisted his successor shouldn't be female, but that women and people of colour should be offered similarly high-profile roles.
He recently said: "The answer to that is very simple. There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?”
