Ben Stiller reveals Jake Gyllenhaal nearly played Hansel in 'Zoolander' when they thought Owen Wilson wouldn't be available.
Ben Stiller has revealed how Jake Gyllenhaal nearly played Hansel in 'Zoolander'.
The 53-year-old actor - who played fictional male model Derek Zoolander in the 2001 cult classic comedy - admitted Owen Wilson almost missed out on his own supermodel role over doubts he'd be available to film.
Although Wilson was first choice, Stiller told Esquire: "The only one that I remember clearly was a young Jake Gyllenhaal doing this wide-eyed version of Hansel that was really funny."
Other members of the main cast didn't match up to the original plan, as Andy Dick was initially meant to play Jacobim Mugatu but he was working on a sitcom which meant the part ended up going to Will Ferrell.
Stiller added: "Now it's impossible for me to picture anybody but Will doing it."
Meanwhile, Christine Taylor - who played journalist and love interest Matilda - wasn't going to audition for the film after missing out on playing Pam in her husband Stiller's 2000 film 'Meet the Parents', the year they married.
She wanted to avoid any more potential awkwardness, but she was approached after the likes of Kate Hudson and Sarah Jessica Parker didn't work out.
She explained: "I remember getting a call from Ben one day say, 'So, what do you think about playing Matilda?' "
She remembered him saying: "Paramount loves you, and you did 'The Brady Bunch Movie' for Paramount, and they would love for you to do it."
The cast turned into a family affair, with Stiller's father Jerry playing Maury Ballstein, and Taylor loved the dynamic on set.
She said: "Being able to have a scene with my father in law where he's looking at my chest, [saying] ‘With a push-up bra, you could have a nice rack of lamb going on there,’ we were just laughing non-stop.”
Thirty years ago the landscape of popular music was changed forever when Nirvana released their seminal, era defining second album, 'Nevermind'.
The latest tour and festival announcements for September 24th 2021.
Have a spookily musical Halloween this year.
Having recently released their latest single, 'A Savage Goo', folktronica quartet Let's Set Sail are now preparing for the release of their second...
When Brighton based musician Jonny Wildey is not creating sounds under the nom de plume of Alphabets Heaven he's embracing "a more traditional form...
Courtney Love went from Faith No More to Pagan Babies before roles in Sid And Nancy and Straight To Hell propelled her forward to form her seminal...
When he's not talking to Tommy Shelby, aka Cillian Murphy, about Irish music on the set of the latest Peaky Blinders shoot, Folk singer Ren Lawton is...
Returning with their first new song in five years, Placebo have just dropped ‘Beautiful James’ as the first taster of their forthcoming album.
Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha) is on his way to becoming the new Woody Allen, which...
Not everyone gets to the place they thought they would get to in life. Nothing...
Harold Meyerowitz (Dustin Hoffman) is a celebrated New York artist, whose quick-temper and filter-less conversation...
Writer-director John Hamburg continues to recycle the formula that made his first hit Meet the...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Writer-director Noah Baumbach once again taps into a specific point in life with astute observational...
Now in its third instalment, it's clearer than ever that this franchise is based on...
Josh (Ben Stiller) and Cornelia (Naomi Watts) are a middle-aged married couple struggling to keep...
Larry Daley, the former security guard at the American Museum of Natural History in New...
Following on from the discovery that New York Natural History Museum's exhibits come to life...
One of those swoony American dramas that explores life in all its wondrousness, this film...