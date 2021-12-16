Ben Schwartz will star with Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina in Universal's new monster movie 'Renfield'.
Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of 'Renfield'.
The 40-year-old actor has boarded Universal's monster movie that will feature Nicholas Hoult as the titular character – the henchman of Count Dracula, who will be portrayed by Nicolas Cage.
Awkwafina is also set to appear in the flick which is being directed by Chris McKay – whose previous credits include 'The Tomorrow War' and 'The Lego Batman Movie'.
Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker's classic horror novel 'Dracula' as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will be given the "gift" of immortality by the vampire.
The new movie will take a look at the toxic and co-dependent relationship, bringing it into a modern-day setting in an adventure story that is said to have a comedic tone.
Schwartz will play a mobster in the new film that is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans.
Ryan Ridley has written the script based on an original story outline from 'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman.
Ben voiced the lead character in the 'Sonic the Hedgehog' film and previously revealed that he created his own recording studio at home so he could do voiceover work amid the coronavirus lockdown.
He shared: "I've been sent a microphone with a microphone stand, and I put it in front of a closet with a lot of clothes in it.
"I have a little rack behind me that I put my comforter on, and I've been trying to record television-quality sound for all these different things. And I hope that it works, because if it doesn't, then I have to do everything all over again for many, many hours.
"But yeah, I've been doing quite a bit of voiceover, and then anytime I'm on a podcast, I go down to that little area. It's been nice getting a little bit of work done during this."
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
After the Oscar-winning 2008 documentary Man on Wire told this story with such energy and...
Philippe Petit is a young French high-wire artist, passionate about his tightrope dream and determined...
On 7th August, 1974, one man chose to walk a high-wire between the two buildings...
French artist Philippe Petit made history in 1974 for his death-defying high-wire feat in New...
Judd Foxman thought he had the perfect life with an enjoyable job, a pleasant apartment...
Whizzy and superficial, this isn't the most complicated animated film ever made, but it's a...
Clearly something went horribly wrong as this thriller was being made, because despite a solid...
Richie Furst is a Princeton student with a unique gift for mathematics. He uses his...