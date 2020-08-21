Ben Affleck is set to join Michael Keaton in returning to the role of Batman in 'The Flash'.
Ben Affleck is to reprise his role as Batman in 'The Flash'.
The 48-year-old actor previously played the superhero in three movies and will feature alongside fellow previous Batman Michael Keaton in the DC Extended Universe movie, which is set within parallel universes.
The flick stars Ezra Miller in the titular role of Barry Allen and will be directed by Andy Muschietti, who confirmed that Ben would be returning to the role of Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego - having been replaced by Robert Pattinson in the upcoming 'The Batman'.
The 46-year-old filmmaker told Vanity Fair: ''(Affleck's Batman) is a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The interaction between Affleck's Wayne will bring an emotional level that we haven't seen before.
''It's Barry's movie, it's Barry's story, but their characters are more related than we think. They both lost their mothers to murder, and that's one of the emotional vessels of the movie. That's where the Affleck Batman kicks in.''
Andy added that he was pleased to be collaborating with Ben because of his previous experience of directing movies.
He said: ''I'm glad to be collaborating with someone who has been on both sides of the camera, too. He understands.''
Muschietti also revealed that Michael, 68, - who previously played the role in 1989's 'Batman' and its 1992 sequel 'Batman Returns' - will have a ''substantial'' part in 'The Flash'.
Ben previously explained that he decided to leave the role ahead of 'The Batman' due to his struggles with alcohol and his divorce from Jennifer Garner.
The Oscar-winning star recalled: ''I showed somebody 'The Batman' script. They said, I think the script is good. I also think you'll drink yourself to death if you go through what you just went through again.''
