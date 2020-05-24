Ben Affleck wants his kids to spend more time with his girlfriend Ana De Armas.
The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star was thrilled that his children - Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, who he has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - has been spending time with the 'Knives Out' actress.
A source told People magazine: ''They are very serious ... He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her. They are very happy together.''
Meanwhile, Ben previously insisted he is making fatherhood his priority.
He said: ''My life right now is focused on, for sure, being a dad, and that's the most important thing to me. I'm also having a really exciting time professionally [with] a run of movies that are really making me love acting again.''
Ben has spoken previously about his desire to be a more present father, especially after having battled with alcoholism.
He added: ''Kids are resilient. They appreciate the truth. Kids, if you're honest and open with them, can forgive failings and setbacks, and they want to love you and respect you. That's my approach to fatherhood.
''I've talked to my kids pretty honestly about tough times. I try to be honest with them and say the most important thing is to be open and honest about how you're feeling and when you're not feeling good, to say this is difficult for me and to reach out to their parent and teachers.''
Whilst Ben might not always be the ''perfect'' parent, he knows his children will be ''okay'' as long as he does his best.
He added: ''It's trial and error. You have to be able to forgive yourself as parents and say I'm not always going to do this perfectly. I'm going to do my best. I'm going to try my hardest. Sometimes I'm going to say and do the wrong thing but, like I said, kids are okay with that. If you're honest and love them.''
Clark Kent is a reporter for the Daily Planet in his everyday life, but a...