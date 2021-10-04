Ben Affleck thinks George Clooney is "the best" director he's ever worked with and he now wants to co-star with him in a movie.
Ben Affleck has praised George Clooney as "the best" director he's ever worked with.
The 49-year-old actor can next be seen in 'The Tender Bar' and loved making the movie because the 'Monuments Men' star's work behind the camera was so precise and he made the set a positive place to be.
Ben gushed: [George is] the best, most precise director I've ever worked with.
"He's just so good and so smart and creates a great environment.
"We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo [with me]. He just has so much experience doing his thing, doing this job, and it's like, such a gift. Because it cuts through all the noise and gets right to the x, y, z. Bing, bang, boom."
And Ben admitted he would "love to" star opposite George on screen.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's gotta hire me. I mean, he's gotta cast himself and hire me. Maybe that's the next step.
"He's a really really smart actor, and what I really learned about George as an actor, is George really understands exactly how to kind of calibrate a performance. He really understands the audience's expectations. The truth is, he's just really good at this thing."
However, George isn't so enthusiastic about the idea of appearing on screen next to the 'Gone Girl' actor - because he'd make him look short.
He quipped: "He's a foot taller than me! He makes me look like Mickey Rooney when I stand next to this guy."
But that's not all because the 60-year-old star - who was named People's Sexiest Man Alive in 1997 and 2006 - is worried having them both feature in the same project would be "too much sexy".
He quipped: "I think it would be too much sexy for one screen. Because he's a one-time sexiest man.
"But not a two time. I'm just gonna say that... but [yeah], it would be too much sexy, I think, for one film."
